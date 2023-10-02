Dutch Wonderland adds additional day to Happy Hauntings weekend

LANCASTER, Pa. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from a Sept. 28, 2023 broadcast.
Families hoping to enjoy a little more of the spooky offerings at Dutch Wonderland are in luck!
The Lancaster County amusement park announced on Monday that a bonus day has been added to their Happy Hauntings event, which means that the park will now be open on Monday, Oct. 9 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.
With nine all-new family-friendly ways to celebrate the ghostly month, Dutch Wonderland is offering its largest investment in Happy Hauntings ever.
New activities include a nighttime dive show, the trick-or-treat treasure trail, an all-new Halloween-themed puppet show, a dining experience with Duke the Dragon and his friends and so much more.
To celebrate the additional day of frightening fun at the park, Dutch Wonderland is currently offering 50% off single-day tickets to Happy Hauntings.
The seasonal event will be held at the park every weekend through Oct. 29.