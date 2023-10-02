Dutch Wonderland adds additional day to Happy Hauntings weekend

The Lancaster County amusement park announced that one extra day will be added to the frightening fest of fun.

Families hoping to enjoy a little more of the spooky offerings at Dutch Wonderland are in luck!

The Lancaster County amusement park announced on Monday that a bonus day has been added to their Happy Hauntings event, which means that the park will now be open on Monday, Oct. 9 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

With nine all-new family-friendly ways to celebrate the ghostly month, Dutch Wonderland is offering its largest investment in Happy Hauntings ever.

New activities include a nighttime dive show, the trick-or-treat treasure trail, an all-new Halloween-themed puppet show, a dining experience with Duke the Dragon and his friends and so much more.

To celebrate the additional day of frightening fun at the park, Dutch Wonderland is currently offering 50% off single-day tickets to Happy Hauntings.