Dutch Wonderland's Happy Hauntings is back

LANCASTER, Pa. — Spooky family fun is taking over Dutch Wonderland on Saturday.
The park said its "Happy Hauntings" fall season is going to be bigger and better than ever with more than 30 attractions. This year, the whole family can enjoy new trick-or-treating experiences, a new dive show and so much more.
Guests can also get a bite to eat with new Halloween-themed foods and enjoy the family-friendly thills of Dutch Wonderland rides.
Happy Hauntings kicks off on Saturday and will run every weekend until Oct. 29.
