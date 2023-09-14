Dutch Wonderland honors hometown heroes with free admission

The Lancaster County amusement park is celebrating Hero Days on Sept. 16 and 17, which will honor hometown heroes with free admission.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland is calling all local heroes to stop by and enjoy a day of fun, for free!

The Lancaster County amusement park, which recently took home the title of Best Family Theme Park in the World for the fourth year in a row, announced its upcoming Hero Days celebration on Thursday.

Hero Days will honor hometown heroes with free admission at the park's Main Gate with a valid ID on September 16 and 17.

Individuals can also get up to four discounted tickets for only $29.99 each for friends and family members.