Dutch Wonderland opens this weekend to begin celebration of 60th season

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland will kick off the celebration of its 60th birthday season with its Grand Opening celebration this weekend.

The Lancaster County amusement park will debut a new ride, the Topsy Turvy Tea Party, and begin its brand-new Eggcellent Easter Celebration by opening its doors on Saturday and Sunday.

The Eggcellent Easter Celebration will run every weekend in April plus Monday, April 10, and will feature more than 7,000 live blooming flowers, massive Easter eggs scattered around the kingdom, an interactive scavenger hunt with the chance to win great prizes, fun family photo opportunities and seasonally inspired treats, park officials said in a press release.

The star of this all-new holiday event will be Tuft, Dutch Wonderland’s very own Easter Bunny, who hops into the kingdom for one-of-a-kind family photos through April 30.

“Our long-running seasonal events, Happy Hauntings and Dutch Winter Wonderland, have always been fan favorites,” said James Paulding, Dutch Wonderland general manager. “Knowing how much our guests enjoy them, our historic 60th Birthday season was the perfect time to begin making new memories with this unique, celebratory Easter event. We cannot wait for our guests to hop into opening day with us!”

Everyone who visits the park during Grand Opening weekend will receive a commemorative pin, a long-running Grand Opening tradition at Dutch Wonderland.

The park will introduce five all-new pins this year, one for every weekend of the Eggcellent Easter Celebration. Guests who complete the Easter egg scavenger hunt will win a different pin each weekend and families that locate all five golden eggs will be entered to win a two-night stay at the Cartoon Network Hotel, located directly next to the park.

Dutch Wonderland's 60th birthday celebration also includes:

Topsy Turvy Tea Party – A new attraction, the kingdom’s spin on the classic teacup ride, will open this season. Spin fast, spin slow or just sit back and relax – guests can decide how to ride. It’s all lights, colors, smiles and laughs as guests circle the giant teapot.

– A new attraction, the kingdom’s spin on the classic teacup ride, will open this season. Spin fast, spin slow or just sit back and relax – guests can decide how to ride. It’s all lights, colors, smiles and laughs as guests circle the giant teapot. Talent Show Turmoil – Debuting this weekend, the new puppet show tells the story of Brady, who’s nervous about an upcoming talent show. Brady learns, with the help of his friends, that with hard work anything is possible.

– Debuting this weekend, the new puppet show tells the story of Brady, who’s nervous about an upcoming talent show. Brady learns, with the help of his friends, that with hard work anything is possible. Castle Gift Shop – Dutch Wonderland’s iconic castle gift shop has undergone a full transformation leading into the 2023 season. The experience features new theming throughout, plus new photo opportunities, a fudge stand and more.

Dutch Wonderland’s iconic castle gift shop has undergone a full transformation leading into the 2023 season. The experience features new theming throughout, plus new photo opportunities, a fudge stand and more. Funnel Cake Shop – Slated to open this summer, the new food location will feature delicious fried treats throughout the season.

Tickets for Dutch Wonderland’s Eggcellent Easter Celebration cost $34.99 online through April 9. Park-goers can also save $30 on Silver or Gold Season Passes, both of which include unlimited admission to Eggcellent Easter Celebration.