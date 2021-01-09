Pennsylvania fire and rescue teams preparing for Ida

Officials are preparing for flooding to impact parts of South Central Pennsylvania due to widespread heavy rain from Tropical Storm Ida.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Officials, first responders, and utility companies are preparing for flooding to impact parts of South Central Pennsylvania due to widespread heavy rain from Tropical Storm Ida.

If there's one thing officials are going to continue to remind people for the next 24 hours, it's to stay home and not venture out with the potential impact we could see from flooding.

Officials have been preparing for Ida to hit the area since Monday. As the storm moves into the region, it's expected to dump heavy rain causing concerns for major flash flooding.

Members of the Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services began prepping their boats earlier this week, making sure they're full of air. They also checked the motors and stocked up on their protective equipment.

The fire chief in Carlisle said they'll be ready to respond when needed, and will be watching the storm closely. However, he encouraged people to stay home.

"Get everything ready, stay-at-home, don’t drive through standing water...if you have to go out, turn around, don’t drown," Chief Dan Grimes said. He advises people to make sure their cell phones are fully-charged, and stock up on food and water ahead of the storm, as well.

Chief Grimes said when you venture out during dangerous conditions, not heeding officials' warnings, you risk putting yourself in danger, putting responders in danger, and potentially death.

"If you get stuck in a vehicle…call 911 as quickly as you can; if you can exit, do so, but if it’s swift water you probably want to stay in it," he said. "But, it’s a guessing game at that point."