Flash flooding expected as Pa. water rescue teams prepare for remnants of Hurricane Ida

The Pa. Fish & Boat Commission is preparing for possible flooding along riverways as they remind everyone to 'turn around, don't drown.'

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — For people who live along area waterways like the Susquehanna River, Tuesday is the day to prepare for what's to come.

Flash flooding is expected in areas across the state as remnants of Hurricane Ida are predicted to hit the region.

"We have the hurricane coming up the coast and obviously we're going to have some sort of flash flooding involved, urban flooding," said Ryan Walt, boating and watercraft safety manager for the Pa. Fish and Boat Commission.

"The main thing for folks to know is turn around don't drown. We don't want people driving through flooded waterways. It's the number one accidental cause of death in terms of natural disaster."

Walt reminded people not to boat and paddle during high water events.

The Pa. Fish & Boat Commission is organizing water rescue crews to be positioned across the state in areas that are likely to be hit by flooding.

On Tuesday, officials told FOX43 the preparations would be underway into the afternoon as the state keeps a close eye on the forecast. They also remind everyone a number of water rescues had to be performed back in 2018 when hurricanes moved through the region.

"Folks will underestimate the power of water or overestimate their skill and that's what gets them into trouble," said Walt.

The Pa.Fish and Boat Commission also reminded people that flood waters can also contain contaminants. Therefore, they advise everyone to stay away during these flood events.