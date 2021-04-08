Jubilee Cake Studio | Wandering Weatherman

A local do-it-yourself Cake Studio gives you an opportunity to unlock your creativity with various treats including cookies, cakes, and cupcakes

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Welcome to Jubilee Cake Studio- The decorate-it-yourself cake studio, where all you need to bring is – Yourself.

Located in Mechanicsburg, their brand new 9,100 square foot space is a one-of-a-kind workshop where people of all ages can boost your imagination and creativity with cupcakes, cakes or cookies.

The best part? Jubilee Cake Studios offers a wide variety of opportunities for people of all ages!

“We actually do workshops just for toddlers, so it’s five and under. We have babies coming in as little as six to eight months old. ”

They also have options for teenagers and even adults looking to indulge.

“We get into the bracket where it’s the adults. And those are kind of our fun adult workshops with a BYOB effect to it”.

I took a trip to Mechanicsburg and was given the incredible opportunity to decorate my own cake and while it was challenging, I have to say the experience was incredible.

For people who would like to enjoy this experience in the comfort of their home, there’s , cakes, cookies and cupcakes for that!

“You pick your canvas, which would be your cupcakes, your cookie, your cake, you grab all of your goodies and we just package it up to go”