How to prepare and plan for the perfect road trip | Travel Smart

Fritzi Shreffler with PennDOT shares advice on how to prep for your next road trip.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you’re ready for a spontaneous new adventure that won’t break the bank, a road trip may be just the thing for you and your family.

Pennsylvania has many neat sightseeing venues that make for the perfect road trip destination.

“Pennsylvania is such a beautiful state and there are so many things to see from one end of the state to the other," Fritzi Shreffler with PennDOT said. "In the fall, you could do a trip up to see the elk in Elk County, you can go to Hershey, there’s all sorts of things you can go to in this state without having to leave it."

But there are some things to consider before pulling out of the driveway.

First on Shreffler's list of tips: make sure your car is prepped for the journey.

“Making sure that the tire tread is good, the tire pressure is good, check your windshield wipers and make sure they are in good working order, get those fluids filled up," she said. "Also, a good time to make sure the gas tank is full. I always tell people to expect the unexpected when they’re traveling."

She also recommends keeping an emergency kit in your car.

“It’s not just for the winter when we seem to think of it the most, but something can happen any time of year and you want to make sure you have water, non-perishable snacks, and cell phone chargers,” Shreffler said.

Second on her list: pack fun things for the kids to do that are not electronics.

“It’s not so bad to go back to some of the things that I had growing up... trying to see what kinds of things can you see outside, looking for license plates, and it may seem very old-fashioned, but it doesn’t involve electronics and the whole family can get involved," she said.

Third on her list: plan stops along the way instead of driving straight through to your destination.

“I think most travel experts would tell you that’s not a good idea, so find some things along the way that you can stop at," she said. "Pack a picnic and get out somewhere, find some place that maybe is interesting that you can stop, you can eat, you can explore a little bit and get back on the road. Try not to cram all your travel into one day."