Fun York County activities to enjoy with the family this winter season | Travel Smart

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — As cold weather continues to make its mark in Central Pennsylvania, there are still plenty of fun activities to enjoy in York County.

“It’s great to be in York County in the winter, even if you’re somebody who hates the cold and hates the snow," Chrissy Tobias with Explore York said. "We still have plenty of things for you to do, and if you’re someone who loves the outdoors, then it’s a really great place for you to be."

Tobias shared some of her favorite local places the whole family can visit to indulge in some winter fun with FOX43. First on her list is one place the kiddos will love: Keystone Kids Space.

“It is a really cool kids makerspace," Tobias said. "You can bring them in, let them make a mess and run wild, and you don’t have to clean anything up. They’ve got you covered."

If you’re looking to learn something new, Tobias recommends venturing to local museums for engaging and educational experiences.

“We also have a ton of museums," she said. "I’m a big fan of the York County History Center and the Agricultural and Industrial Museum, but if you’re looking for something a little more unique on the museum side, we also have the Weightlifting Hall of Fame."

For those of you who want to get active and move your body this winter, try out the Artemis in Red Lion.

"They do aerial yoga classes, so it’s a fun way to be active while being indoors,” Tobias said.

Lastly, if you’re looking for some outdoor winter adventures, Tobias suggests the Zimmerman Heritage Center. It coordinates campfire hikes throughout the winter months.

"They will take you on a guided hike of their grounds which goes up to the Susquehannock Indian territory, and then you hike back to the center and have hot chocolate by the campfire,” Tobias explained.

So, if you’re ready to get the family out of the house, Tobias says you can stumble upon a lot of fun places to enjoy this winter season.