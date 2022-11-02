Take a winter hike in Pennsylvania | Travel Smart

Julie Queen with Adventure Explorations shares local trails to hike and tips to stay safe in colder weather.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There are many beautiful hiking trails in Pennsylvania, and you don’t have to wait for summer to get outside and enjoy them.

“I think that winter, honestly, might be my favorite season for hiking," Julie Queen of Adventure Explorations said. "The snow and the cold really changes the landscape into something magical."

Queen shared her favorite local places to hike, which are places where both beginners and experts can enjoy.

“Gifford Pinchot, Swatara State Park, you’ve got a lot of options there," she said. "The Appalachian Trail runs through that park. There’s a great collection of bike trails that become cross country ski trails in the winter and snow shoeing trails. You have Codorus and Caledonia State Parks."

If you’re planning on heading to a local trail, she shared some tips with FOX43 on how to prepare for your winter hike.

First, make sure to layer up before heading out on the snowy trails.

“When we’re talking about the upper body, there’s really three light layers that you should always think about," Queen said. "The one closest to your skin is the base layer, and you want that layer to be something that is moisture-wicking so maybe something that is wool or synthetic. Then, over top of that you want something that is insulated, so just a standard fleece jacket would be great. Then over top of that, something that is wind and water-resistant."

Second, pack easy-to-eat snacks.

“You burn more calories in the winter and you’re working harder, so snacking more often is really important," she said. "You want high calorie snacks that have protein and carbs, things that are going to give you energy while you’re moving."

Three, bring an insulated mat to sit on if you need to stop and rest.

“If I do need to stop and sit down, I don’t want to sit directly on the snow because it’s going to get cold really fast," Queen said. "This is just a small, insulated pad that I can sit on, you can bring a yoga mat, just something so you’re not sitting on the cold, wet ground."