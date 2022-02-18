How to travel solo | Travel Smart

Author Karen Gershowitz shares tips on how to have fun while traveling alone and how to stay safe.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There are many benefits to traveling solo and travel author Karen Gershowitz has experienced them all.

“I have met more locals and more other travelers, being on my own that have led to incredible experiences," she said. "Getting invited to people’s homes for dinner, having them give me tours, I mean really amazing things that would never have happened if I had been with someone else."

Gershowitz has traveled to over 90 countries and has traveled solo many times. She shared some tips on how to travel alone and do it safely on FOX43 Morning News.

Number one, go someplace where you speak the language.

“Even if you’re an experienced traveler, the first time you’re traveling by yourself, you don’t want to be going to Japan or somewhere in South America unless you are fluent in Spanish," Gershowitz said. It's one less thing to worry about while traveling alone, she said.

Number two, find an activity you are interested in and sign up.

“Take a food tour," she said. "Take a cooking class. Take whatever class and you are going to meet people,” she said.

Number three, put the phone away and look up.

“Put it all away and really be present in the moment and really observe what is around you and you’ll be surprised," she said. "You’re going to connect with people."

Gershowitz also said you should always trust your gut.

“If you feel like something is not safe, walk away," she said. "Don’t even question it. Better to walk away than to run into a situation where there really could be a problem."

Even though the idea of traveling solo may be intimidating, Gershowitz recommends everyone do it at least once in their life.