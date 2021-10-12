Ski season at Roundtop Mountain Resort | Travel Smart

If your travel plans have changed due to concern over the Omicron variant, your winter fun doesn’t have to stop. Ski season is right around the corner!

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — With the COVID-19 Omicron variant ramping up, your travel plans might be changing, but the fun doesn’t have to stop for those who love winter sports.

“Skiing is one of the few sports that families can enjoy together, and I think that’s the really magical thing about it," Andy DeBrunner, with Roundtop Mountain Resort, said.

For those of you who love to get out on the slopes and shred some fresh powder, you’re in luck. Roundtop Mountain Resort in northern York County is preparing for ski season with opening day next week.

“We need snow obviously to operate so we’ve been preparing with a lot of snow making whenever possible," DeBrunner said. "We fired up the guns right before Thanksgiving when the temperature dropped low enough, and the humidity was forgiving."

He also said they will keep making snow when the weather is cold and there is low humidity. With a little help from mother nature, Roundtop plans to open on Dec. 17.

“You really want to focus on the quality of snow that you’re making which is something that’s important and when we’re talking about laying down a base layer that’s great," DeBrunner said.

You don’t have to be a professional to experience ski season at Roundtop either, DeBrunner said. “We have a world class ski and ride school. So, if you have beginners in the family, they can progress really quickly and before you know it, you’ll have the whole family out together skiing the same runs."

However, if skiing isn’t your thing, Roundtop also offers other snow sports like tubing.

“I always say it’s like finding the best snow hill in your county without the hassle of having to lug the sled back up the hill," he said. "We have magic carpets that will take you back up to the top and go run after run without exhausting yourselves."

So, if you’re ready to get back on the mountain or it’s your first time putting on a pair of skis, Roundtop is ready for guests to come and have fun this ski season.