How to prepare for your fall road trip | Travel Smart

If you’re planning on hitting the road with the family soon, there are some safety precautions you should consider before packing up the car.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As some families ease their way back into traveling, many are choosing to take a road trip to see the fall foliage and enjoy each other's company.

“Family road trips are a great way to get the crew together, spend some quality time together,” Doni Lee Spiegel, public relations manager with AAA Central Penn, said.

She also says this is the perfect time to pack up the car and head out with the family and have some fun this fall.

“Maybe you're traveling to see people you haven't seen in a while, and this time of year, it’s great with the fall foliage and the weather is cool and crisp; it’s just a fun time to get out and have some new experiences,” Spiegel said.

She shared some tips with FOX43 on how to prepare and stay safe on the road.

First, she said to pack some extra materials that you wouldn't normally travel with, like your health insurance card, vaccination card, extra masks, and hand sanitizer. She also said that if you're on medication, be sure to pack an extra couple days worth so that you're never without it.

Second, Spiegel said you want to make sure your car is in great condition. She recommends taking your car to a mechanic before setting out on your trip.

"Make sure your tires are in good shape and things like windshield wipers are good to go," she said. "There’s a couple different things you can look for to prevent a headache down the road."

Spiegel also says it doesn’t hurt to make a necessities kit to keep in the car in case you’re in a pinch. She said to pack things like flashlights, extra batteries, and extra cell phone chargers.

"If you’re stranded for a couple hours you want to make sure you have that (your cell phone) charged," she said. "Things like snacks and waters especially if you’re traveling with elderly people or children, you may want to keep them occupied in case you have a breakdown."

So, if you’re planning on taking a fall road trip soon, make sure to plan ahead and be flexible in case you need to make a pitstop.