Get in the holiday spirit in these festive Pennsylvania towns | Travel Smart

The holiday season in Pennsylvania is nothing short of spectacular. There are festive towns decked out with holiday decor and events the whole family can enjoy.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Looking to get into the holiday spirit? Look no further than Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania is full of many charming and picturesque towns, and I feel like the people really get into the spirit and everyone loves to decorate and there is so much to see,” Nina Ruggiero, with Travel and Leisure, said.

Ruggiero shared a number of places you can check out if you're looking for the perfect Christmas activity.

The first place she suggests is Indiana, Pennsylvania. Known for its Christmas Tree Farms, and known as the Christmas Tree Capital of the world since the 50s, it's hard to argue it's a great place to travel to.

"It also happens to be the birthplace of Jimmy Stewart from 'It's a Wonderful Life,' an iconic Christmas movie," she said. "Every year, they host the 'It's A Wonderful Life' festival and it goes on for an entire month and is full of activities for the whole family."

Second, she suggested Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, which is home to Christkindlmarkt, a Christmas festival known for its carriage rides, homemade ornaments, and live Christmas music.

"It’s just one of those places to really get in the festive mood,” Ruggiero said.

She also suggested Bernville, Pennsylvania, home to Kozier's Christmas Village, a family-run operation that's been going on for over 70 years.

"It has barns and homes aglow with over a million Christmas lights and it just feels like you’re walking into a fairytale,” Ruggiero said.

So, if you’re not up to taking a big holiday trip this year, these festive towns are just a drive away and will surely put you in the holiday spirit.