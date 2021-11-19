The Real ID deadline is approaching—here's what you need to know | Travel Smart

By 2023, Pennsylvanians will need to have either a Real ID compliant license/identification card or another form of acceptable identification when traveling.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The deadline to get your Real ID is May 3, 2023.

But you may ask: "What does that mean to me?"

“The Real ID Act is a federal law that affects state issued driver's licenses and ID cards, if they are going to be acceptable for federal purposes," Diego Sandino with PennDOT said. "Such as boarding a domestic commercial flight or entering a military installation or federal facility that requires ID."

The Department of Homeland Security extended the deadline to get a Real ID designation on your ID due to COVID-19. Sandino says it is optional for Pennsylvania residents.

“There is no requirement that a resident obtain a Real ID," he said. "PennDOT continues to offer the standard issued driver's licenses and photo ID cards."

However, if you decide a Real ID isn’t for you, after the May 3, 2023 deadline...

If you choose to get a Real ID, there are a couple documents you will need to present before receiving your Real ID. The first is proof of identity, like a birth certificate or U.S. passport. The second thing is a Social Security card, then two proofs of residency within Pennsylvania, and then any proof of legal name changes if a name change has taken place.

The deadline may not be until 2023, but if you're serious about getting one, it wouldn't hurt to start early, Sandino said.