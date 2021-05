A tractor-trailer overturned and spilled large rolls of plastic on the roadway.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An over-turned tractor trailer has shut down part of Interstate 83 in Lemoyne on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened just before before 9 p.m. on Tuesday on the I-83 North ramp onto 581 West.

Officials with PennDOT say a tractor trailer carrying large rolls of plastic over-turned, and spilled rolls of plastic on the road.

Both the north and south ramps are closed.

UPDATE: Crash on I-83 southbound between Exit: LEMOYNE { # 41B } and Exit 40B - New Cumberland. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) May 5, 2021