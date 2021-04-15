York County man dies in single-vehicle crash along I-83 in Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 54-year-old York County man died Wednesday of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 83 South in Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.
Brian Miller, of Conewago Township, was traveling along I-83 South near Mile Marker 23 when his vehicle exited the right side of the highway, re-entered, traveled across both lanes of traffic, and struck a jersey barrier, investigators said. His vehicle then re-crossed both lanes of traffic and struck an embankment before coming to rest.
Miller, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported from the scene to York Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at about 3:11 p.m., according to the coroner's office.
The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma. The manner of death was accidental, according to the coroner's office.
The crash remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police, the coroner's office said.