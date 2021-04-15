York County man dies in single-vehicle crash along I-83 in Manchester Township

Brian Miller, 54, died at York Hospital of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred near Mile Marker 23 at about 2 p.m.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 54-year-old York County man died Wednesday of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 83 South in Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Brian Miller, of Conewago Township, was traveling along I-83 South near Mile Marker 23 when his vehicle exited the right side of the highway, re-entered, traveled across both lanes of traffic, and struck a jersey barrier, investigators said. His vehicle then re-crossed both lanes of traffic and struck an embankment before coming to rest.

Miller, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported from the scene to York Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at about 3:11 p.m., according to the coroner's office.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma. The manner of death was accidental, according to the coroner's office.