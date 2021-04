The lanes are closed between exit 45 for Paxton Street and Exit 46B on Route 322 east, 511PA said.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash on I-83 has closed northbound lanes on Saturday night, according to 511PA.

The lanes are closed between exit 45 for Paxton Street and Exit 46B on Route 322 east, 511PA said.

It is unknown if anybody is injured or why the crash happened.