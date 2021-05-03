Police: Two partygoers injured when stunt goes wrong in Glen Rock

Northern York County Regional Police say the victims were riding a mattress and box spring towed by a pickup truck Sunday morning when they fell off and were injured

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — Northern York County Regional Police are investigating after two people suffered severe injuries at a party in Manheim Tonwship early Sunday morning.

Police say the victims, a 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Glen Rock, were injured along the 5500 block of Wolfgang School Road at about 2:54 a.m.

They were allegedly riding a box spring and mattress set attached to a pickup truck by a chain, police say. The truck was dragging them as they rode, and both victims fell off the mattress when the truck negotiated a curve on the road, according to police.

Both victims struck a road sign after falling off the mattress, police say. The male victim suffered a severe leg injury, while the woman sustained a major head injury, according to police.

Both victims were flown via Stat MedEvac helicopter to York Hospital, police say.

Police were directed to a residence on the 6200 block of Wolfgang School Road, where a party was allegedly underway at the time of the crash.

There, they learned that the driver of the pickup truck, Elijah Winbourne, 19, had fled the scene after the accident and returned to the party, according to police.

The partygoers had thrown the box spring and mattress involved in the incident onto a bonfire, according to police.