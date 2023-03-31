Sinkhole closes Fishburn Road in Hershey

Authorities say the sinkhole impacted gas and power utilities along Fishburn Road, forcing crews to close the street to make repairs.

HERSHEY, Pa. — A section of Fishburn Road in Derry Township, Dauphin County will be closed for an undetermined period of time while crews work to repair the damage from a sinkhole.

Fishburn Road is closed between Cocoa Avenue and Sand Hill Road.

The Hershey roadway was initially closed around 6:30 this morning because of the sinkhole. Crews later realized the hole was affecting gas and power utilities, forcing them to extend the road closure.

Pa. American Water Company, PPL and PennDOT are currently on scene making repairs and warn the road could be closed for several more hours.