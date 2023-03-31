Hersheypark's spring season opens this weekend

Springtime at the Park is returning to Hersheypark for its longest season ever.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Spring is here in south central Pennsylvania, and Hersheypark wants to take full advantage of the season.

Their annual Springtime in the Park is the longest season yet. The park is open this year for eight weekends, from April 1 through May 21, as well as Friday, April 7, and Fridays throughout May.

All the fan favorites are back too! Parkgoers can snap a selfie with Hershey characters before hoping on more than 40 rides throughout the park.

Guests will also never go hungry in Hersheypark.

Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio is open daily and showcases new seasonal items and desserts like a summer berry salad, pasta primavera, peach upside down cake, s’mores milkshake and eight new cocktails.

Milton's Ice Cream Parlor is also open daily and debuts a four-scoop ice cream flight, chicken bacon ranch grilled cheese and exclusive spring ice cream flavors like lemon meringue pie and black raspberry swirl.

The Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen is also open daily for guests craving a sweet treat such as new signature fudge and deluxe cookies.