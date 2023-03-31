Chester County woman charged with DUI after striking buggy with her vehicle in Lancaster County

East Earl Township Police claim Joyce E. Martin, 60, had a BAC of .205% at the time of the March 10 crash, which occurred on the 1300 block of Main Street.

EAST EARL, Pa. — A Chester County woman is facing DUI charges after police say she struck a horse and buggy with her vehicle in Lancaster County earlier this month.

Joyce E. Martin, 60, of Coatesville, is charged with DUI (general impairment) and DUI (highest rate) and a summary traffic offense in connection to the incident, which occurred around 5:50 p.m. on March 10 in front of the Shady Maple restaurant complex on Main Street in East Earl Township.

Police did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.