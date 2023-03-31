Chester County woman charged with DUI after striking buggy with her vehicle in Lancaster County

EAST EARL, Pa. — A Chester County woman is facing DUI charges after police say she struck a horse and buggy with her vehicle in Lancaster County earlier this month.
Joyce E. Martin, 60, of Coatesville, is charged with DUI (general impairment) and DUI (highest rate) and a summary traffic offense in connection to the incident, which occurred around 5:50 p.m. on March 10 in front of the Shady Maple restaurant complex on Main Street in East Earl Township.
Police did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.
According to police, Martin displayed signs of impairment after striking the buggy with her vehicle. A breathalyzer test showed she had a blood alcohol concentration of .205%, which is above the legal limit of .08% in Pennsylvania.