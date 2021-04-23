Overnight lane restrictions planned while work is performed on I-83 bridge across Route 851 in southern York County

The lane restrictions will be in place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday night through Tuesday, April 27, PennDOT said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday that drivers on Interstate 83 in southern York County should be alert for overnight lane restrictions due to road work on the bridge carrying the interstate over Route 851 at the diverging diamond interchange project at Exit 4 in Shrewsbury Township.

The lane restrictions will be in place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday night through Tuesday, April 27, PennDOT said.

A traffic shift is also scheduled Tuesday night on Route 851 at the I-83 bridge, PennDOT said.

Route 851 traffic, which currently is shifted to the south at the bridge, will be placed on the newly reconstructed lanes on the north side. The shift will be completed under flagging from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, PennDOT said.

Once the shift is completed, the contractor will begin reconstructing the south lanes of Route 851 at the structure.

This section of I-83 averages more than 44,300 vehicles traveled daily.

This section of Route 851 averages more than 16,000 vehicles traveled daily.

This work is part of a $29.9 million Diverging Diamond Interchange construction contract awarded to Kinsley Construction, Inc. The project includes replacement of the northbound and southbound bridges that carry I-83 over Route 851 with two-span structures that will allow enough clearance for Route 851 to be widened to four lanes and realigned into the DDI configuration.

Work under this contract will also lengthen and reconstruct the on and off ramps within the interchange and replace the culvert that carries Deer Creek beneath the interchange, PennDOT said.