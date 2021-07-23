Lane closures planned this weekend at Interstate 83/Route 851 interchange in Shrewsbury Township

The closures will be in place so that contractors can perform final paving at the diverging diamond interchange that was recently opened at the intersection.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued a reminder Friday that lane closures are planned for this weekend at the interchange at Interstate 83 and Route 851 in Shrewsbury Township, York County.

The closures will be in place so that contractors can perform final paving at the diverging diamond interchange that was recently opeend at the intersection, PennDOT said.

At 9 p.m. Friday, the exit ramps from I-83 South to Route 851 and the entrance ramps from Route 851 to I-83 South will be closed for paving, PennDOT said.

Southbound I-83 traffic wishing to access Route 851 are advised to take the Glen Rock/Exit 8 to Route 216 west to Susquehanna Trail south to Route 851, according to PennDOT.

Route 851 traffic wishing to travel south on I-83 should travel north on I-83 to Glen Rock/Exit 8, then take southbound I-83.

When the southbound ramps are completed Friday night, they will be opened, and the contractor will close the northbound I-83 ramps to Route 851 and the Route 851 ramps to northbound I-83, PennDOT said.

Northbound I-83 traffic wishing to access Route 851 should continue north to Glen Rock/Exit 8, then take southbound I-83 to Route 851/Exit 4. Route 851 traffic wishing to travel northbound on I-83 should take Susquehanna Trail to Route 216 and take eastbound Route 216 to the Exit 8 interchange (Glen Rock) to access northbound I-83.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, Route 851 will be closed under the I-83 bridge for paving, according to PennDOT.

This work will be completed by 5 a.m. on Monday, PennDOT said.

Motorists who want to travel eastbound on Route 851 from west of the interchange should travel south on I-83 to Maryland Route 439/Exit 36 then take northbound I-83 to Route 851/Exit 4 and proceed east.

Motorists on the west side of the closure wishing to access northbound I-83 should travel north on Susquehanna Trail (Route 3001) to Route 216 and take eastbound Route 216 to the Exit 8 interchange (Glen Rock) to access northbound I-83.

Motorists who want to travel westbound on Route 851 or access southbound I-83 from east of the interchange should travel north on I-83 to Glen Rock/Exit 8, then take southbound I-83 to Route 851/Exit 4 and proceed west, or continue on southbound I-83.

This work is part of a $29.9 million Diverging Diamond Interchange construction contract awarded to Kinsley Construction, Inc. of York County. The project includes replacement of the northbound and southbound bridges that carry I-83 over Route 851 with two-span structures that will allow enough clearance for Route 851 to be widened to four lanes and realigned into the DDI configuration.

Work under this contract will also lengthen and reconstruct the on and off ramps within the interchange and replace the culvert that carries Deer Creek beneath the interchange.