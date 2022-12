Lancaster County 911 told FOX43 that New Holland Pike is shut down between Pine Drive and Horning Road.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township on Dec. 29.

According to Lancaster County 911, three people were injured in the crash shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

The East Lampeter Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.