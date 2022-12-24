Two dead after tractor trailer driving in wrong lane strikes car

Two women died in a head-on crash on I-76 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, on Dec. 23.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two women died after a tractor trailer driving in the wrong lane hit their car head-on Friday.

The two victims have not been identified. A third male passenger in the car was also injured.

The crash happened near mile marker 291.2 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County around 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 23.

A tractor trailer was traveling east against the flow of traffic in the westbound lanes of I-76 when it encountered several vehicles.

The vehicle struck a Ford truck head-on, killing the two female passengers and injuring another. A third vehicle then ran into the Ford, causing minor damage.

The driver of the tractor trailer allegedly tried to flee the scene on foot before getting into a nearby vehicle, where authorities said he suffered from a medical episode.

Police took the suspect into custody and transported him to a local hospital for treatment. Troopers believe he may have been under the influence of an illegal substance at the time of the crash. A blood test is pending.