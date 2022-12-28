Traffic alert: Lancaster County crash on Route 222 causing delays

x
One person has been transported from the scene. It is unclear at this time the extent of their injuries or their condition.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A crash along Route 222 in Lancaster County has caused some delays for those on the roads.

According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the crash occurred around mile marker 32.8 in the southbound lane around 5:37 p.m. 

One person has been transported from the scene. It is unclear at this time the extent of their injuries or their condition. 

Manheim Township police are currently at the scene. 

This is a developing story, FOX43 will update this article as more information is released. 

