Two men dead after head-on collision in Lancaster County

Michael Harrington, 49, from Wilmington, Delaware, and David Hurst, 63, from East Earl, died in the crash.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two men died after their vehicles collided head-on while driving in Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon.

Michael Harrington, 49, from Wilmington, Delaware, and David Hurst, 63, from East Earl, died in the crash.

The crash occurred when Harrington's Jeep Renegade crossed into oncoming traffic on State Route 322 Division Highway in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County.

Harrington was driving eastbound, while Hurst was headed westbound in his Dodge Caravan, when their cars collided head-on.