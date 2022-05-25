York Suburban sweeps Manheim Central to advance to 2A title game

Spartans face last years state champion Lower Dauphin in title game

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — The York Suburban Spartans home crowd brought the energy for the 2A semifinals, and the team did as well.

The Spartans started off the first set with a massive spike from Jacob Brenner, but not to be outdone by St. Francis commit and teammate Brady Stump who had several powerful spikes of his own. The Barons lead early in each set but the deficit never got to out of hand for the Spartans. The Spartans come up with the sweep of the Barons 3-0.

Senior leaders Stump and Brenner as well as libero Dominick Riccio didn't let up on the defensive end as well. The Spartans had a multitude of blocks with perfectly times jumps.

York Suburban has a tough match in the District 2A finals, they will face last years 2A and state champion Lower Dauphin. The Falcons swept Garden Spot in their semifinal yesterday. The Falcons led by their strong serving and quickness from Derick Colon and Luke Gibbs. The championship will be Thursday 7PM at Central York High School.