x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Lower Dauphin sweeps Garden Spot to return to 2A District III title game

Central Dauphin dominates Warwick, Cumberland Valley upsets Palmyra to advance to 3A finals.

More Videos

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Reigning "AA" state volleyball champion Lower Dauphin continues to work their way towards another state title. The defending District III champions swept Garden Spot 3-0 Tuesday night in front of a rowdy home crowd to advance to this year's District III title game. 

In "AAA" bracket, Central Dauphin continues their hot streak and moved to 18-0 on the season dominating the Lanc-Leb champion Warwick Warriors with a straight set victory.  Central Dauphin will face fierce rival Cumberland Valley who moved past Palmyra with a three set to one victory.  That game is slated to take place Thursday at 7 p.m. at Dallastown High School.

Check out the video above to see Lower Dauphin beat Garden Spot.  The "AA" finals will be held at Central York with a 7 p.m. start, as well.

3A Semifinals

Cumberland Valley 3 - Palmyra 1

Central Dauphin 3 - Warwick 0  

2A Semifinals

Lower Dauphin 3 - Garden Spot 0

York Suburban vs. Manheim Central, Wednesday at 7pm at  York Suburban High School

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.