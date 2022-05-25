Cumberland Valley advances after thrilling finish over Central York. Manheim Township overwhelms Hempfield in 3A lacrosse semifinals

At the top of the "AAA" bracket top seed Manheim Township showed why they belong at the top as they took an early lead against rival Hempfield and controlled the pace the entire afternoon on their way to a 11-6 victory to reach their first District III title game since 2019

In the other "AAA" semifinal Cumberland Valley made the drive south to face Central York. This contest was a back and forth affair that saw no lead bigger than two goals and neither team gave each other room to breathe. Down 6-5 with under four minutes left the Eagles were able to find the equalizer and on their first possession in overtime they netted the game winner in a 7-6 OT thriller. The victory places Cumberland valley back in the title for the first time since 2018. They have never won a District III title.