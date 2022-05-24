Mechanicsburg downs E'town on the road to start 5A playoffs

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Some times it is just good to have some speed and that speed paid off for Mechanicsburg as they go on the road and pull off the minor upset over Elizabethtown in the first round of the District III 5A playoffs.
6A First Round
Warwick 4 - Wilson 3
Manheim Township 12 - Governor Mifflin 0
Central Dauphin 12 - Carlisle 3
Hempfield - Dallastown PPD (Tuesday 5/23 4:30)
5A First Round
Exeter 16 - Waynesboro 1
Elizabethtown 3 - Mechanicsburg 4
Lower Dauphin 5 - Manheim Central 4 (8 innings)
South Western 5 - New Oxford 4
Shippensburg 6 - Donegal 3
Northeastern 3 - Palmyra 2 ( 9 innings)
Lampeter-Strasburg 6 - Northern York 3
Solanco 1 - Twin Valley 5
4A First Round
Conrad Weiser 8 - Kennard-Dale 4
Middletown 5 - Eastern York 1
3A Quarterfinals (first round)
Littlestown 12 - Boiling Springs 2
Susquenita 10 - Trinity 6
Kutztown 5 - Oley Valley 2
Bermudian Springs 8 - Annville-Cleona 0