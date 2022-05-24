x
Mechanicsburg downs E'town on the road to start 5A playoffs

District III softball playoff scores

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Some times it is just good to have some speed and that speed paid off for Mechanicsburg as they go on the road and pull off the minor upset over Elizabethtown in the first round of the District III 5A playoffs. 

Check out the video above to see the highlights from the Wildcats 4-3 victory.

6A First Round

Warwick 4 - Wilson 3

Manheim Township 12 - Governor Mifflin 0

Central Dauphin 12 - Carlisle 3

Hempfield - Dallastown PPD (Tuesday 5/23 4:30)

5A First Round 

Exeter 16 - Waynesboro 1

Elizabethtown 3 - Mechanicsburg 4

Lower Dauphin 5 - Manheim Central 4 (8 innings)

South Western 5 - New Oxford 4

Shippensburg 6 - Donegal 3

Northeastern 3 - Palmyra 2 ( 9 innings)

Lampeter-Strasburg 6 - Northern York 3

Solanco 1 - Twin Valley 5 

4A First Round

Conrad Weiser 8 - Kennard-Dale 4

Middletown 5 - Eastern York 1

3A Quarterfinals (first round)

Littlestown 12 - Boiling Springs 2

Susquenita 10 - Trinity 6

Kutztown 5 - Oley Valley 2

Bermudian Springs 8 - Annville-Cleona 0

