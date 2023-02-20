York Revolution unveils new name for its home field: WellSpan Park

The newly reached naming rights agreement builds on the relationship the two organizations have held since the team's founding 17 years ago, team officials said.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 19.

The York Revolution's home field has a new name.

The stadium formerly known as PeoplesBank Park will now be known as WellSpan Park.

Team and WellSpan Health officials made the announcement Monday.

The newly reached naming rights agreement dramatically builds on the relationship the two York-based organizations have held since the team's founding 17 years ago, Revolution leaders said.

"Our community partners are the backbone of our business," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "Everything we do is under-pinned by their support. WellSpan has been one of our most valued partners since the day the ballpark opened. They were literally one of the founders that made Revolution fun and pride possible in York, and it's more than fitting that they step up once again – not just for us, but for the families, the non-profits, and the employers of York who rely on us as an essential part of what makes York such a terrific, well-rounded community."

"At WellSpan, we're not just transforming care, we're transforming the communities we serve by supporting the places where those in South Central Pennsylvania gather to laugh, celebrate, and relax," said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and chief executive officer, WellSpan Health. "Our roots are firmly planted in York, and we are proud to stand with the York Revolution as the hometown team. We know our continued partnership will only strengthen the community where so many of our team members live, work, and play."

The Revolution hosts numerous fundraisers, concerts, business meetings, youth baseball games, and more than 200 other community events each year at the park, and WellSpan's support ensures that the park will remain a vibrant asset that provides affordable family entertainment for years to come.

Gapstur said the York Revolution and WellSpan share the goal of making WellSpan Park "The Most Welcoming Place in York."

"WellSpan is a leader in our region in promoting diversity and inclusion, and we're excited to see WellSpan Park become a true crossroads of the community where everyone feels welcomed and valued," she said.

WellSpan has been the Official Healthcare Provider of the York Revolution since the team's founding in 2007 and expanded the relationship to serve as Official Sports Medicine Provider beginning in 2012.

The health system offers similar sports medicine programs in support of numerous school districts, colleges, and community clubs across South Central Pennsylvania.

"The WellSpan Sports Medicine Team is fully committed to providing leading-edge care to individuals of all ages and activity levels," said Dr. John Deitch, vice president and chief medical officer for WellSpan's Orthopedic Service Line. "At WellSpan, we know that a healthy lifestyle is a balanced state of physical, mental, and social well-being. Our multi-disciplinary team was built to help all of our patients find that balance and achieve their goals."

Passing the proverbial naming rights torch, PeoplesBank officials expressed their continued support of the ballpark and wished the new naming rights sponsor well.

"On behalf of PeoplesBank I want to thank the York Revolution organization for its partnership," said Craig L. Kauffman, CEO and president of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company. "While our seven-year sponsorship commitment has been fulfilled, we are excited to see WellSpan Health, a York-based organization committed to serving the community, aligned with the stadium.

"Congratulations to WellSpan Health and its employees for taking this incredible step."