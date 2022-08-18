York Revolution approaching a milestone victory

The Revs will try for the 1,000th win in the franchise's 15-year history against the Lancaster Barnstormers tonight.

YORK, Pa. — The York Revolution are poised to hit a huge milestone.

If the Revs can knock off their arch-rivals, the Lancaster Barnstormers, tonight at PeoplesBank Park, it will be the 1000th victory in franchise history.

York picked up win No. 999 with a 10-3 triumph over the Barnstormers Wednesday night, riding a seven-run seventh inning to post the winning margin.

The Revs are currently trailing the first-place Barnstormers by 10 games in the Atlantic League's second-half season standings, but won their latest series with Lancaster thanks to Wednesday's victory.

A sweep would not only keep the Community Cup -- a trophy awarded to the winner of the season-long rivalry between the two neighbors -- in York's possession for a little while longer, it would give them a milestone win as well.

York's all-time record is currently 999-999. Manager Mark Mason has been at the helm for 596 of those wins in his nine seasons in the Revolution's dugout. His nine-year stint as York's manager is the second-longest continuous stint in Atlantic League history, and he ranks among the league's top five in career wins.

The Revs have won three Atlantic League titles in their 15-year history, the latest coming under Mason in 2017. The Somerset Patriots (six) and Long Island Ducks (four) are the only teams with more titles in league history.

York is 15-22 in the second half of this season after going 31-35 in the first half.

Lancaster (25-12 second half, 54-49 overall) is currently tied for second in the league's wild-card race, a half game behind High Point. So tonight's game is important for the Barnstormers' fortunes.