York Revolution manager Mark Mason is stepping down, team announces

YORK, Pa. — The York Revolution on Thursday announced the resignation of manager Mark Mason, who guided the team to a record 606 wins and an Atlantic League championship during his nine years at the helm.

Mason leaves as the longest-tenured manager in team history, and his nine-year stint is the second-longest continuous tenure with one franchise in Atlantic League annals.

Mason is one of just two Atlantic League managers to reach the 600-win plateau.

“It's been an honor and privilege to serve first as the York Revolution’s pitching coach and ultimately the manager for the past 13 years,” Mason said. “I'm proud of the many accomplishments we achieved during my tenure here. I would like to thank the ownership group, front office staff, my coaches – especially Enohel Polanco – the medical staff, the many players, and the fans for all they've contributed and sacrificed to make this amazing experience one I will never forget. I wish the organization great success moving forward. Thank you, and go Revs!”

Under Mason, the Revs captured a league title in 2017 and reached the playoffs four times.

Mason was voted the Atlantic League Manager of the Year in 2014.

Before taking over for Andy Etchebarren as manager of the Revs in 2014, Mason served for three years as the team's pitching coach, helping York to championship wins in 2010 and 2011 and a trip to the playoffs in 2012.

“Mark and I started the same season, and it has been a true partnership the whole way, said Revolution President Eric Menzer. “There was plenty to celebrate – three championships, and hundreds of thrilling moments. What most people don’t see is what Mark does off the field, all winter – building a team and working with the office staff to plan the dozens of administrative details that make a baseball team go.