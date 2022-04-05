Rev's baseball opens 15th season in York

York Revolution hold home opener filled with festivities as Manager Mark Mason cuts off his trademark long hair for a cause.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — The York Revolution arrived in style for their 15th home opener as players and team members rode in a parade of honking jeeps from centerfield to home plate.

It is a milestone year for the Revs to celebrate so they brought out all the pomp and circumstance they could as fans pushed through the turnstiles on a beautiful May day for baseball.

“I mean why not come out to a Revs game," said Alex Raymond of Manchester as he and a few friends took in the action from the right field wall. "I mean it's baseball, you got to love baseball, wonderful food and an awesome game.”

Former Revolution employee Jessica Hoffman was in the left field stands with the same thoughts.

“Fifteen years ago I worked here," Hoffman said smiling as her friends tried to make her laugh during our interview. "I was dancing on the dugout, throwing out t-shirts and {I} met some good friends and we like to come back to a game each year and we figured why not celebrate opening day and support the Revs.”

Pregame there was one small tarp on the field but not for any rain concerns. Revolution manager Mark Mason was set to have his trademark silver locks trimmed for a cause and raise awareness for juvenile diabetes.

“I thought it would be a great idea to try and raise some money for that great cause," Mason said pregame. "You know cut my hair at the same time.”

The last time Mason's hair follicles saw a pair of scissors was over two years ago but with a quick snip in front of the crowd the ponytail was gone and then Mason pinned his tail next to lineup card with a smile as he players laughed.

One thing is certain at PeoplesBank Park, you can't really call it a true game until Cannon Ball Charlie makes his cannon heard in the bottom of the first.

After the blast it is just time sit back, listen and feel the sights and sounds of Atlantic League baseball as the gloves pop with dust flying.

Look to your left or to your right you would be hard pressed to find anyone in the stadium not having a good time.

Revs fan Erik Keen is one one them, sitting in his seat going a long with the chants and yelling the Revolution's battle cry, "Revolutiooooooooon".

“Feels like you have a connection with the players ya know its just easier to make contact with people see,” Keen says about why he made the trip in from Hanover.

Yes, baseball is back in York for the summer and in the traditional fruit race strawberry came out as the winner.