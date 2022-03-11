World Series no-hitter most-watched Game 4 since 2019

Houston's 5-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday night, which tied the Series at two games apiece, was seen by 11,809,000 viewers on Fox.

PHILADELPHIA — The Houston Astros' World Series no-hitter was the most-watched Game 4 in three years.

Houston's 5-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday night, which tied the Series at two games apiece, was seen by 11,809,000 viewers on Fox. That was up 9% from the 10,789,000 for Atlanta's 3-2 win over the Astros in Game 4 last year and up 23% from the 9,563,000 for Tampa Bay's 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of 2020.

Including Fox Deportes and Fox’s streaming platforms, this year’s Game 4 was viewed by 12,061,000. The game, which began at 8:03 p.m. EDT and ended at 11:28 p.m., drew a 26.6 rating and 56 share in Philadelphia and a 24.0/52 in Houston.

Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly combined for the second World Series no-hitter, the first since the New York Yankees' Don Larsen pitched a perfect game against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.

The first four games this year averaged 11,329,000 viewers on Fox, up 4% from the four-game average of 10,918,000 last year and an increase of 24% from the four-game average of 9,151,000 in 2020.