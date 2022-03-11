Lancaster County businesses getting in on Phillies Phever

From cupcakes to beer, businesses are having fun celebrating the Phillies' World Series run.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — As the Phillies and Astros get ready for Game 5, Lancaster Cupcake is putting the final touches on some sweet Phillies treats at its Manheim Township store.

“Phillies are obviously in the World Series and we wanted a way for our fans to celebrate, this was a small way we could do so," said Alexa Argento, wedding and events coordinator at Lancaster Cupcake.

The bakery is showing its spirit the best way it knows how.

“We have lots of orders pouring in," said Argento. "We like to help celebrate people’s moments so we love different events and things like this we can make custom cupcakes for.”

At Spring House Brewing Company in downtown Lancaster, a special brew is now on tap.

“Bedlam at the Bank…it was the perfect call and it all just worked together," said Scott Richardson, co-owner and director of business development at Spring House.

The beer is a hazy pale ale named for the iconic radio call of Bryce Harper’s NLCS home run, which helped the team punch its ticket to the World Series.

“It was just nuts," said Richardson. "We understand how good this team is, and how young and special and interesting they are and I think we all believed in it. I think everybody at the brewery thought this might happen.”

The brewery will be serving the Bedlam beer throughout the remainder of the World Series.

Richardson said it may just become a staple.

“We have lots of fans, we distribute in five different states so we’re getting a lot of notice for this beer so who knows, maybe it’ll be a thing," he explained.