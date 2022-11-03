Phillies hopes remain high after getting no-hit by Astros

Wednesday night’s Game 4 was also one for the record books... but not in the way the Fightins’ would’ve liked.

PHILADELPHIA — Baseball fans could not have asked for a better World Series with milestones and history at every corner. Game 3 featured the Phillies' record-tying five home runs, which included the 1000th homerun in World Series history.

Wednesday night’s Game 4 was also one for the record books... but not in the way the Fightins’ would’ve liked.

In a feat not seen since 1956, four Houston Astros' pitchers recorded the second no-hitter ever in the fall classic.

Houston fans at Minute Maid Park went crazy with the series now guaranteed to return to Space City for Game 6.

Phillies fans reacted with frustration and disappointment. Some even left the game before it ended.

Still, the Philly ph-aithful are hopeful for Thursday night's Game 5, which will be the last game of the season at Citizens Bank Park this year.

"We’re going to win tomorrow," said Montgomery County resident Christina Malloy. "Can't win 'em all."

"Thursday I’ll be here, the Phillies and Eagles are playing," Ron Hood from South Philadelphia said. "I’ll have to wear both jerseys at the same time."

Others even poking fun at a tweet from the Wawa Twitter account that may have just jinxed the South Philly squad.

Each time they get a hit, take a bite of your hoagie! #Schwarberfest — Wawa (@Wawa) November 2, 2022

The account tweeted that every time the Phillies get a hit, fans should take a bit of their sub... which unfortunately did not happen last night.

I died of starvation — Red November Muse (@Phillies_Muse) November 3, 2022

The home team is saying that the focus is now on Game 5.

"These guys have a short memory," Phillies Manager Rob Thompson said. "They’re going to go home, go to bed, come back tomorrow, prep, and compete like they always do."

The underdogs are not out of it yet.