Central Dauphin and Lower Dauphin return to PIAA volleyball championships

Rams and Falcons complete semifinal victories for a chance at state gold on Saturday at Penn State

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — They have both reached their destinations. What they do when they get there has yet to be decided.

Lower Dauphin is the defending PIAA 2A Boys Volleyball champion. They get a chance to defend their title Saturday morning at Penn State against Meadville in the 2A title game. The Falcons dispatched a tough Christopher Dock squad 3-1 at Exeter Township. They dropped the first set and were pushed into extra points in the third before they prevail and earn their shot at another PIAA gold medal.

Central Dauphin has been motivated all year by their championship game loss to North Allegheny in last year's 3A title game. The Rams are unbeaten and have dropped only one set this season in their pursuit of another opportunity at Penn State. CD gets a second chance at the championship and North Allegheny. The two will square off Saturday afternoon.

The attached video from FOX43 Sports is from their semifinal victories at Exeter Township.