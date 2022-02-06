CD volleyball team is experienced, motivated and focused on state title | Sports Spotlight

Rams are three wins away from a perfect season

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — They've been building up to this moment. Central Dauphin's boys volleyball team consists of 13 seniors, many of them multi-year starters for the Rams. CD has run over every team that gets in their way in 2022. Bobcat Invitational champions, 1st place at the Koller Classic, undefeated in the regular season and district playoffs. All without losing a match or set.

Now they find themselves only three victories away from the 3A State Championship. No one is surprised to see the Rams this close to the title, especially CD. They understand it's a special group on a special run. Just like their record, it's proven so far to be a perfect mix of experience, talent, versatility and motivation.

"A lot of these guys have actually been starting since they were freshman or sophomores so it's been a three or four-year process," explained Rams Head Coach Josh Brenneman. "It's a very well-rounded team. If you look at us against other teams in the state, we have a lot to offer. Offensively, we have five or six guys that can contribute."

"We have the chemistry, we have the connection, it's up to us," said Senior Outside Hitter Tyler McConnell. If we keep our errors off the board, then we're good altogether, that's just the way it is."