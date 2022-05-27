Falcons fly high to claim District III 2A volleyball crown

Lower Dauphin looks to defend their 2020 state title after claiming their second straight District III gold over York Suburban.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The District III "AA" volleyball championships took place on Thursday night. Central York High School played host to Lower Dauphin and York Suburban.

The Falcons and Trojans played a barn burner, five set thriller last year for the title. This year it looked a little different for the defending state and district champions.

After jumping out to an early 2-0 set lead Lower Dauphin continued to attack using every angle available on their way to capturing their second straight District III "AA" crown with 3-0 sweep.

See how it played out and hear from Falcons captain Luke Gibbs and coach David Machamer in the video above.