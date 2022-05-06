x
Central Dauphin Rams roll into 3A volleyball semifinals; Hempfield and Cumberland Valley lacrosse suffer close defeats in states

Hempfield and Cumberland Valley just miss moving on; Central Dauphin finds their offense in the third set to advance

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A big weekend of state playoffs. District III teams heavily involved throughout the weekend. In the 3A boys lacrosse bracket both Hempfield and Cumberland Valley suffer season ending losses. The Black Knights lost in overtime following a St. Joe's goal just seconds in the extra period. Cumberland Valley's offense could never quite catch Garnett Valley despite a hat trick from Nate Herbster. The Central Dauphin Rams look poised to return to the state championship. They dropped their first set all year on Saturday, but rebounded nicely and won the next two. They win 3-1 and play in the semifinals on Tuesday.

3A Boys Volleyball Championships

Central Dauphin 3 - Parkland 1

3A Boys Lacrosse Championships

Cumberland Valley 5 - Garnett Valley 11

Hempfield 6 - St. Joes Prep 7 F/OT

2A Boys Lacrosse Championships

Lampeter-Strasburg 15 - Wyoming Seminary 8

Susquehannock 5 - Mars Area 16

3A Girls Lacrosse Championships

Manheim Township 19 - State College 7

Wilson 11 - Shady Side 7

2A Girls Lacrosse Championships

Twin Valley 13 - Cardinal O'Hara 9

York Catholic 10 - Bishop Shanahan 11

