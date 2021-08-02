York's Arians, Harrisburg's McCoy lead six Buccaneers with Central Pa. ties to win Super Bowl LV

York High's Bruce Arians is a Super Bowl winner for the second time, while Bishop McDevitt alumni LeSean McCoy has now won rings in back-to-back years.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are Super Bowl champions!

They are also a team littered with players and coaches with ties back to our area.

The team's head coach, Bruce Arians, is a York High alumni and won his first Super Bowl ring as a lead man. He also has a Super Bowl ring in his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former Bishop McDevitt running back LeSean McCoy is on the team's roster, but has been used sparingly all year, totaling just 10 carries. With the team's victory in the Super Bowl on Sunday night, McCoy has now earned a ring in back-to-back season.

There are three former Penn State Nittany Lions on the Buccaneers' roster: wide receiver Chris Godwin, who plays a large role in the team's passing game, and tackle Donovan Smith, who protects quarterback Tom Brady's blindside, will play big roles in the game. The third, center A.Q. Shipley, suffered a career ending neck injury earlier this season, but is still a member of the Buccaneers' roster. Each of them earned the first Super Bowl rings of their careers.

Last, but certainly not least, Susquehanna Township alumni Lori Locust is in her second year as the team's assistant defensive line coach, and is now a Super Bowl champion.