Super Bowl features players, coaches & trainer with Central Pa. ties

The big game will feature a number of players, coaches, and even a trainer with ties to our area in Central Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Super Bowl LV is set for Feb. 7 and will feature a match up between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both teams feature a number of players, coaches and even a trainer with ties to the Central Pennsylvania area.

For the Chiefs, backup QB Chad Henne, who made an appearance in the AFC Divisional game and secured the victory with a clutch pass on 4th down, played his high school football at Wyomissing in Berks County.

The team's head trainer, Rick Burkholder, is a Carlisle native, while former Penn State guard and current Chiefs' starter Stefan Wisniewski will be seeking his third Super Bowl ring.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a team littered with players and coaches with ties back to our area.

Former Bishop McDevitt running back LeSean McCoy is on the team's roster, but has been used sparingly all year, totaling just 10 carries.

The team's head coach, Bruce Arians, is a York High alumni and will be seeking his first Super Bowl victory.

There are three former Penn State Nittany Lions on the Buccaneers' roster: wide receiver Chris Godwin, who plays a large role in the team's passing game, and tackle Donovan Smith, who protects quarterback Tom Brady's blindside, will play big roles in the game. The third, center A.Q. Shipley, suffered a career ending neck injury earlier this season, but is still a member of the Buccaneers' roster.

Last, but certainly not least, Susquehanna Township alumni Lori Locust is in her second year as the team's assistant defensive line coach.