Bernheisel keeping the family tradition of racing going | Fast Lane

Late model driver Bryan Bernheisel was sidelined nearly six months last year after a bad accident.

PORT ROYAL, Pa. — Whenever a driver straps in, they assume the risk of anything happening. Last March, late model driver Bryan Bernheisel from Jonestown went from setting the quickest lap time, to ending his night early, hospitalized.

It was a long road to get back into the drivers seat. He wasn’t focused on getting back racing. His main focus was his family.

"I was just worried about getting better for my family both at work and at home you know we have a family business building these cars so it's it was tough," said Bryan Bernheisel, driver of the No. 119B late model.

He suffered neck and back fractures that left him in a back brace for nearly six months. Last March, Bernheisel's late model barrel-rolled over the turn one and two wall and down the embankment at Williams Grove.

He made his silent return to racing that made the loudest impression. In August, he picked up where he left off by setting the quick-time with the World of Outlaws at a race in New York.

Bernheisel was still very uncomfortable the first couple of races back, but used the positive momentum to move forward in to this season and that helped him win the first race out.

(Bernheisel) "Having a good end of year, I think, gave me a lot of confidence over the offseason coming into this year. Like, alright we're going to do big things let's forget last year and move on this is what we do. My dad's been racing for over 40-years. You know, he started this because he loved racing so much."

Bernheisel has yet to return to the Grove where his accident happened.

When he and his family are ready, they will make a comeback at the track.

Saturday night, he locked himself into the show at the speed palace for the WoO late models third and final race swing to the Keystone State.

There were 41 cars to test out the Port Royal dirt.

Ryan Gustin led the field of 25 to green. Scrub, York's Rick Eckert didn't waste any time. Actually, beat Gustin to the line and took the lead away in the first turn.

But, 18-laps scored and here came Jared Miley putting the pressure on scrub. Luckily, the caution waved.

Two laps later, Gustin used his line to run under Eckert to take the lead.

Eckert quickly fell back to fourth as Gregg Satterlee and the WoO rookie of the year contender, Max Blair, battled for second.

A magical moment as the jet from Pittsburgh cruised to his first outlaw win.

Pa drivers swept the top five spots with Satterlee, Blair, Eckert and Colton Flinner; who has won three Port races in a row. Then, have six cars finish in the top ten with Gary Stuhler rounding out the top 10.

With the Outlaw race canceled, Brock Zearfoss jet to Port to make it just in time for his heat race. He started 16th and made his way up to inside the top ten, in less than 10-laps.

Brent Marks and Logan Wagner had their eyes on leader Justin Whittle, but that’s when the caution comes out for rain. The rain cut the tracks program short. No word on when the feature will be made up.

At Lincoln Speedway, Freddie Rahmer racked in his 20th career win at the track. Steve Owings won the 358 feature.

At the Grove Friday night, it took just two laps for Lance Dewease to take control of the show. Anthony Macri ran out of time to challenge Dewease as he charged from 17th to the runner-up position. Dewease added to his count at the track and picked up his first win at the Grove this season.

Derek Locke continued his domination at the track. He won his 10th consecutive 358 feature at Williams Grove.