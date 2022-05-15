Pa drivers come out on top in Outlaws first trip to Central Pa | Fast Lane

Jacob Allen won his first feature at Lincoln; Brent Marks benefits off of Allen's dismay for the Morgan Cup

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — A mid-week clash at Lincoln Speedway for nonother than the Gettysburg Clash for the first of ten Outlaw races in the Keystone state.

Wednesday night was the largest field so far this season with 55-cars mixed with Outlaws, posse, invaders and All-Stars.

With the Outlaws first trip to the Central Pa, it's a quick business trip home for some drivers.

“There's no relaxing when we get home. With this trip, it's wide open the whole time. We haven't been home in over four months so it's, I mean, I know the last time I was home was the end of January. So, we've been on the gas," said Logan Schuchart, driver of the #1S Shark Racing.

“From Florida to California and back Pennsylvania, it's definitely the longest, probably the most grueling trip of the entire year," said Jacob Allen, driver of the #1A Shark Racing.

On an off day, NASCAR driver Alex Bowman has made a few early season stops around the tracks in PA and NJ.

“This year, kind of had the opportunity to come and run a bunch of them and just trying to run whenever I can. So, I'm just trying to get my feet under me and get more comfortable in these cars but having a lot of fun doing it," said Alex Bowman, NASCAR driver #48 Hendrick Motorsports.

But, the most dominating driver at the track, Danny Dietrich looked to ruin the Outlaws night and come home with a win.

“We've got a lot of really good speed here as of as of late and we're trying to, kind of, go through the motions we've been going through and hopefully, that the speed that we've had, is going to be enough to give some victory lane," said Danny Dietrich, driver #48 Gary Kauffman Racing.

So, here's the million dollar question, can the posse defend their turf? The way the night started. It seemed like it was anyone's night. But, a driver that really made a statement was Dillsburg's Anthony Macri as he looked to pick-up where he left off.



He pulled pill number one, won he dash, then started on the pole of the feature. Nine laps in, the All-Star and the quick-timer Justin Peck went high as Macri got caught up by lap traffic.



On a restart, the door opened for Allen. He scooted from fourth to second on a restart. Then, with a dozen left, Allen dove deep into three and took the lead away from Peck.



A caution came out with five to go and left Allen with plenty of clean air to cruise to his third career Outlaw win, second win in the last six races, but most notably, his very first 410 win at Lincoln.

JACOB ALLEN wins the #GettysburgClash @lincolnspeedway!!



👏👏👏



In front of the home crowd!!!



I wish I had a camera on the grandstands for everyone's reaction as @sharkracingWoO @JacobAllen1a wins his second career @WorldofOutlaws feature! @FOX43Sports @fox43 pic.twitter.com/VLyAsipYbO — Lyndsay Barna (@lyndsay_barna) May 12, 2022



(Allen) "Pretty surreal coming up in turn three, right there, and everybody is on their feet and yelling. Winning at home in front of everyone with my dad’s throwback car that so many people from this area remember is just exhilarating."



Allen and his father Bobby became the third father/son duo to win an Outlaw race at Lincoln.

To a doubleheader at Williams Grove for the Morgan Cup. Friday night's action cut short due to weather. Saturday, they race between the rain showers. Allen shows his domination early and looked to sweep the Outlaws trip to Central Pa. He won his heat, won the dash, but with the white flag in the air. Heartbreaker, Allen ran out of gas and handed the lead over to Brent Marks who would win his first Morgan Cup without any brakes.

The Myerstown Missle has now won all three crown jewels at the Grove, the Morgan Cup, Summer Nationals and National Open.

The Outlaws weren’t the only big event in our area this week. Saturday and Sunday BAPS hosted their biggest quarter midgets event, to date.

The USAC Dirt Super Regionals has over 250 cars hit the track. Drivers from the age of five to 16-years-old and from all over the country competed.

This is the first super regional on the east coast and, of course, a first for BAPS that helped give exposure to the Susquehanna Quarter Midget Racing Association.

“Pretty exciting, realistically this is an excellent thing for our club really makes our club grow helps promote the sport," said Josh Henise, SQMRA club president.

“One of the only tracks out this way everything else is at least like an hour or more away so it's nice to have it in our backyard," said Amanda Kresge of Harrisburg.