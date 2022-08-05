Macri's hot start to the season | Fast Lane

Dillsburg's Anthony Macri has won eight-features in the first two months of racing in Central Pa.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — Unless you wanted to go mud bogging, it was a clean sweep of any chance of racing around local tracks. One driver will look to keep his hot streak rolling.

Just two months in to the season and Dillsburg's Anthony Macri is just three wins shy of his season best.

“To be able to accomplish what we have so far, this early in the season, is honestly pretty incredible," said Macri.

Pretty incredible is a modest way of saying Marci is currently the winningest 410 sprint car driver in the country with eight wins. The concrete kid has an April to remember winning six features in 11 races; with two second place finishes to start the month at Port Royal. The communication with his crew chief Jim Shuttlesworth is helping to bring success; making the right changes to race to victory lane.

“I’d say over the past year, I’ve definitely gotten better at telling Jim what I need and where I need it on the track. I think that’s one of the biggest keys to our success lately," Macri said.

It doesn’t matter the track, in his sixth season in a 410 sprint car he currently has 8 feature wins in the first two months of racing around Central Pa at six different tracks. Macri picked up his first win of the season at Lincoln Speedway on March 5th to get the monkey off his back.

(Macri) “Every year, going into a new season, I’m always super nervous. Second guessing everything if the year before was a fluke or not, but to get the first win kind of takes the weight off the chest. You can just kind of relax in a way and be more fluent with Jim and not be so on edge to get the first win.”

It seems since 2020, after coming back from being on the road, the concrete kid has continued to grow as a driver. He captured nine wins during the 2020 season, hit double-digits last year with 11 wins, and now, just three wins shy of his season best. His last six wins came in a 10-day span at five different tracks.

Macri made history at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway as he became the first 410 winged feature winner at the track with the All-Stars. He was able to learn the track racing the 360 in the days prior.

Obviously, any team wants to keep racking up the wins, but one that’s still on his bucket list is an Outlaw win.

(Macri) “Running Bristol and being able to run inside the top ten at least on of the nights, kind of confidence to maybe run a little bit better on our home turf. With the car we have and the speed we’ve been showing, I don’t think a win is out of the question. Obviously, the stars are going to have to align."