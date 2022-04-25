Cisney honors Keith Kauffman; Macri wins 8th feature | Fast Lane

Anthony Macri has won at six different tracks this season.

PORT ROYAL, Pa. — The All-Stars made their first swing to the Keystone State racing at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway for the first time ever before making stops at Williams Grove and Port Royal where a local driver honored a living legends.

It's been five decades since Keith Kauffman last hit the track in his No. K33 car. He spent his first 10-years of his career in this very car, and wins the first three of his thirteen track championships at Port in his own car.

Before the 7th Annual Keith Kauffman classic, Dylan Cisney traded in the No. 5, to honor Kauffman.

“I thought it was pretty neat. Brings back a lot of memories. It was pretty neat. Won a lot of races in that car," said Kaufman, National Sprint Car Hall of Famer. "I never got to see it run, I was always racing it. I never knew what it looked like from out here. It just brought back a lot of memories.”

The Port Royal native grew up with Kauffman as one of his racing idols. The team started to think about a way to honor him, and when Cisney’s owner brought the idea to the table they ran with it.

“Living around here, he was the guy you saw everyone wearing his shirts and he was just the guy the home track cheered for all the time," said Cisney "So it kind of had to be your favorite driver as kid growing up. You know, I take a lot of pride in being the local guy and having a lot of that same fanbase follow us now through our racing career.”

But, the unfortunate luck continues to transpire for Cisney. He blew a motor during hot laps and is forced to get a spare. He then missed qualifying but is able to rebound. Cisney was the first not to transfer from the B-Main and used a track provisional to finish 20th.

At the front of the feature, Logan Wagner started on the pole after he won the dash. Wagner pulled away from the field pretty quick after the green flag drop.

Ten laps in, Marci showed speed from starting sixth. With a dozen laps left, he’s able to get a great run off of four to carry the speed he needs down the front stretch and into one to slide between the lap car of TJ Stutts and Wagner.

Five lap shootout for the leaders and four lead changes. This the final one as Marci rides the wall. On the final lap, Macri sticks to the bottom to block Wagner. Just two months into the season and the concrete kid has swiped up his eight wins at six different tracks.

Briggs Danner took the checker in the USAC East Coast A-Main.

On Wednesday, Macri won the feature at Bridgeport after the new track record holder Brent Marks broke a gear with one lap to go.

Macri then made history becoming the first 410 winged sprint car feature winner at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway.

Friday, Marks redeemed himself. Led every lap and picked up the Tommy Hindershitz Classic at Williams grove