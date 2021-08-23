Macri, Hartlaub notch first wins; Lincoln remembers Barry Skelly | Fast Lane

Anthony Macri wins his first 410 race at Williams Grove.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The World of Outlaws Late Models made just its fourth return to the paper clip and of course a fan favorite stopped in Central Pa.

Posse driver Gregg Satterlee on the pole he leads every lap but not without getting pressure from Kyle Larson. Larson took it too wide in one and two and got mud to junk the radiator and has to call it a night with four laps to go.

Satterlee was able to hold off the outlaws in the 40-feature.

“Kind of just through everything I had at it. You know, just trying to hold on as long as I could. Luckily, we had some yellows to kind of let everything get regrouped and it just worked out for us. I was our night," said Satterlee.

Landon Myers led the field to the green in the 410 feature. Dylan Norris quickly took the lead in one and two.

Anthony Macri went from seventh to take the lead with seven laps to go.

Freddie Rahmer went up and over the guardrail in one. He was able to walk away and says he was sore.

Lance Dewease charged from 13th to second but ran out of laps to catch Macri in his first 410 win at the Grove.

“I’ve always wanted to win here. I mean, obviously, I’ve come here my whole life to watch and to finally actually stand on the front stretch and win is pretty awesome," said Macri.

The concrete kid wins back-to-back nights at the grove then port.

Saturday at Lincoln remembered a familiar face that roamed around the race track for 50-years. Barry Skelly was most known for his photography and novelties and, of course his infectious smile, enjoying what he loved to do.

“There’s the saying, if you find something you love to do, you never have to work a day in your life and that was Barry. He loved dealing with toys and novelties and spring car racing above anything else. He truly found a way to never work a day in his life.“

Todd Zinn had a special paint scheme honoring Barry that brought back a lot of memories for Barry’s family.

“My sister and I grew up with Race-O-Rama. That was the ultimate childhood growing up and it couldn’t be more fitting on the wing than anything," said Mike Skelly, Barry's son.

Zinn's car paced the field of the feature.

Chase Dietz was a man on a mission. Even with a late caution, he held off Jim Seigel and the crowd erupted is cheers. Instead of a wing dance, he thanked all the fans surrounding victory lane.

“That’s probably that best part. That’s why I get out of the car and go right to these guys. The screaming and yelling, that’s what makes the atmosphere as great as it is. You know, mistakes on my part kind of cost us here and there. So, to be able to turn around and get the win. It definitely gives you a boost and you have to take the momentum and ride it," said Dietz.

Four of the top five 358 drivers looking for their first win at the track.

Kody Hartlaub pulled a hail-mary and made it stick in front of Kyle Rohrbaugh to check off his first win.

“He kind of got crossed up off of four and it was just enough for me to get a run on him down the straightaway. I knew he wasn’t going to mess up again and knew that was my shot to get it. Luckily it stuck. Honestly, I think it was the first sider i ever through so, luckily it worked out," said Hartlaub.